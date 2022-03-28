Lotus Eletre SUV to be revealed this week

Lotus has confirmed that we will see its first ever SUV tomorrow.

Lotus will launch a new SUV, and the brand’s first-ever high riding model.

Set for reveal on March 29 (GMT), the Eletre will be powered exclusively by electric motors. Lotus has shown a teaser video and teased the model, although patent filings found earlier this year show a good indication of what the model will look like.

Upfront are narrow headlights and a sharp look, with a gaping large grille underneath with diamond-check pattern. The rear appears to be equally unique in design and it will be a planned volume seller for the British marque.

On the side are wing mirror cameras, hinting at just some of the technology to be packed underneath. The new Eletre will sit on the Lotus marque’s ‘Premium Architecture’ – one of the firm’s four new platforms designed for wide-ranging electrification.

Charging and capabilities are boosted by the latest 800 volt technology, promising superfast charging like the Porsche Taycan, up to around 350kW on a DC charge point.

There will be more models to come on the same underpinnings, too, with Lotus speaking about using its Premium Architecture for “an all-new range of lifestyle vehicles,” that will likely bring SUVs and “catapult Lotus into a new era of higher retail volumes and significant revenues”.

All will be revealed by tomorrow.