Kia EV4 to follow EV6

Kia is all set to increase its electric car range with the mid-sized EV4 due for reveal as early as 2022 with sales starting the following year.

Kia will follow its first bespoke electric car, the EV6 crossover, with two ‘EV’ SUV models. According to European product boss Sjoerd Knipping, the Korean brand’s second “EVx” car will be a large SUV targeting the US. But more importantly for us, it will be followed by a model developed for the European market – Knipping spoke of “balancing” the US and other territories.

Kia holds trademarks for badges ranging from EV1 to EV9. The large SUV could be branded EV7 or EV8, and it will offer seven-seat capability similar to that of Hyundai’s Ioniq 7 SUV confirmed for launch in 2024. It will be followed by a crossover potentially called EV4, sized as a rival for the Volvo C40 and Mercedes EQA; these exclusive images preview this model. Design cues heavily inspired by the EV6 will probably include the headlights and a full-width LED rear light bar, as well as muscular surfacing and Kia’s new logo.

The EV4 will be based on the Hyundai-Kia Group’s E-GMP platform for electric cars. A slightly downsized wheelbase compared with the EV6 (2900mm) means its dimensions will be closer to those of Kia’s new Australian-spec, fifth-generation Sportage SUV. Clever packaging made possible by the versatile platform will maximise cabin space, with fewer compromises than in a combustion-engined car. And even with a shorter wheelbase, the EV4 is likely to make use of the EV6’s battery technology.