Jeep Gladiator gets payload upgrade and new equipment

23 Jun 2021 Practical Motoring
Upgrades arrive for Jeep Gladiator as the range is consolidated with a new model.

Jeep Australia has introduced a revised Gladiator lineup with increased payload for the ute plus more equipment with a slight bump in price.

The double variant lineup consists of the Gladiator Rubicon and Night Eagle, with the flagship Rubicon now priced at $68,490 plus on-road costs, a bump of $3000. The Night Eagle is priced at $76,950 and represents the new entry-level offering, replacing the previous and short-lived Sport S. For now, the Overland model is MIA.

The upgrade in payload increases to 693kg for both models. GCM and GVM ratings for Rubicon and Night Eagle are 5601/2880kg and 5656/2935kg respectively. This sees the Gladiator reclassified from an off-road passenger vehicle to a light goods carrying vehicle.

Equipment upgrades for the Rubicon includes leather upholstery as standard, heated front seats and heated steering wheel. 

Jeep Gladiator Night Eagle features include 17-inch black alloy wheels, gloss black grille, black exterior trims, cloth interior trim, 8.4-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat nav, tinted windows, body-colour fender flares, remote engine start, 240-amp alternator and 4.10 rear axle ratio.

Gladiator continues to offer a 3.6-litre petrol V6 engine mated to an eight-speed auto and is equipped with collision warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring and rear-traffic alert.

For a limited time a new Gecko green paint is available, along with the standard Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Sting Gray, Sarge Green, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue and Snazzberry colours.

2021 Jeep Gladiator price:

Night Eagle – $68,450 plus on-road costs

Rubicon – $76,950 plus on-road costs

