Lada Niva to return

Russian car maker Lada is back, launching four new models in the next four years, and one of those models will be the Niva 4×4.

Previewed as part of Groupe Renault’s new business plan, one of the standouts to the lineup (for 4×4 enthusiasts) is the addition of a rival to take on the Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, and Jeep Wrangler.

Like the original, the new Niva aims to be a budget off-roader, and won’t chase premium contenders like the Land Rover Defender. And while the original Niva was the first of its kind to use a unibody construction underneath, the new model moves onto a much newer platform.

Moving away from the underpinnings of the 1970s, Lada will use Renault’s CMF-B platform for the upcoming Niva. For now, we see a design inspired by some contemporary and some recognisable elements, like round headlights and tall rearlights. It will also house rugged bumpers and gear, and be “a technical product for usage in extreme conditions”.

This is the first big move Renault has made with Lada since acquiring the Russian car brand in 2008.