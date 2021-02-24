Ioniq 5 EV reveal shows us a sharp new competitor

Hyundai has revealed its new Ioniq 5, the inaugural EV from the Korean group’s newest sub-brand, Ioniq.

What’s interesting: Ioniq 5’s 800volt EV tech, retro looks and interior packaging

What we wonder about: Price and availability, 800volt charging infrastructure

The Ioniq 5 SUV rides on Hyundai’s all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform which brings some leading EV tech like 800volt charging (220kW DC) that will pump the battery from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes, with a maximum range of 470km.

Surely such an improvement in charging time (which only the Porsche Taycan also has) will be pivotal in moving fence-sitters into an EV car, though compatible charging stations are in their infancy here.

Ioniq 5 will launch with two battery pack options, a 72.6kWh and smaller 58kWh and both versions will have front and all-wheel-drive layouts available. A range-topping flagship features dual-motors that can produce 225kW and 605Nm, good for a 5.2sec 0-100km/h run – over 3 seconds faster than the entry front-wheel-drive model with 125kW.

Styling for the 5 is inspired by the 45 EV concept car and leans on some retro cues. It is a much different look than any Hyundai available and unlike many manufacturers, Ioniq plans to ensure other models – such as the 6 and 7 – all look different to each other, rather than resembling a close family.

Dimensionally similar to a Hyundai Tucson, the Ioniq has a long 3000mm wheelbase thanks to the new E-GMP platform underneath and the boot a large 531L. Inside, styling is around a ‘smart living space’ ethos and tech comes in the way of big 12.0-inch twin screens and full internet connectivity.

The cabin features flexible seating, with the front seats almost folding horizontally flat. Given its electric ‘skateboard’ platform, the floor is also completely flat, and the console slides up to 140mm aft, giving rear passengers easy access to its ports and wireless charging.

Some of the materials throughout are sustainably sourced such as the seats and armrests made from recycled plastic bottles and leather processed with vegetable oil. The paint used inside is also processed from vegetable oil and some panels from recycled ‘paperette’.

Safety is next-gen, with front and rear cameras, radar sensors and GPS combining to improve road positioning.

Like the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the Ioniq 5 features vehicle-to-grid charging, able to both connect to a house and act as a power source but also to charge AC-plug device via a plug socket underneath the rear seat. At the moment, V2G technology is not available to Australian houses, though that is likely to soon change.

Timing for an Australian launch is Q3 2021, and pricing overseas equates to around $80,000 for the flagship 45 Edition – that’s about $20,000 on the Kona Electric.