Images of next-gen Mitsubishi Outlander posted

Mitsubishi moves closer to launching its next-generation Outlander as the first spy shots surface.

It appears Mitsubushi’s next-generation Outlander has been spied ahead of its official debut.

Due to be revealed next year ahead of a market arrival, photos courtesy of Allcarnews’ instagram account seem to already confirm that Mitsubshi’s new, bigger and better Outlander is visually based much on the 2019 Engelberg Tourer concept.

Fronted by the Japanese brand’s latest interpretation of its Dynamic Shield design language, the new Outlander is a much more contemporary and muscular-looking SUV. Also at the rear we see a rather large departure from the current model on sale.

Speaking with us last year, Mitsubishi Australia product manager Owen Thompson said the model was set to grow even larger, which is a keen feat for a vehicle that is already cavernous in the segment, including as a seven-seater.

“It’s certainly a big upgrade,” we were told. “Yes, it’s a big change.”

“Yeah [there will be more space], we’ll see what comes of it, [but] more space doesn’t necessarily mean it’s longer.”

It is likely that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle drivetrain available now will continue on in the new generation, perhaps with even more enhabcements to electric driving range and ability. Other engines are potentially the 2.5-litre unit used by alliance member Nissan, and the 2.0L and 2.4L motors.

Underneath the metal, the chassis will likely be a combined effort between Nissan and Mitsubishi, sharing a platform to underpin the Outlander, X-Trail and other next-gen models.

Stay tuned for more details ahead of the Mitsubishi Outlander’s launch in 2021.