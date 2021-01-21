Hyundai’s new design previewed

Hyundai’s lineup will grow larger with the introduction of the Bayon.

Hyundai will introduce another compact SUV (alongside the Venue already sold here) that competes against the Ford Puma, Nissan Juke, VW T-Cross and others. But despite the sharp look from these preview images, it won’t be sold here.

The new model front the Sensouss Sportiness design language that Hyundai is introducing throughout the 2020s. Upfront are very thin headlights and around rear we see a signature in the taillights. This is a solid pointer as to what we can expect to come from the South Korean car maker in other models.

Like the i20, another model not sold here (sort of, given Hyundai will sell the i20 N hot hatch here soon), the engine is expected to be a small 1.2-litre four pot and 1.0L turbo three-cylinder, producing 62kW and up to 88kW respectively.

Inside should be a new design given the new model, but it likely mimics many elements of the i20 and include a new larger infotainment screen and option for digital instrument cluster, potentially as a twin 10.25-inch setup.

It’s a bold new direction for Hyundai but it builds on the back of models we see now – the updated Santa Fe, the new Tucson and fresh i30.