Hyundai reveals new i30 Sedan N

New four-door i30 N released from Hyundai performance division.

Hyundai’s revealed the new i30 N Sedan in a video presentation, showing a sharp new N model that brings some improvements.

The new model is expected to reach Australia later this year, though pricing and timing are yet to be confirmed.

Powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo four pot as the hatchback and fastback, it develops a maximum output of 206kW and 392Nm. The engine features a 52-mm turbine wheel, which is 5 mm larger in diameter than before, and a 12.5-mm2 turbine passage with an area increased by 2.5 mm2. These enhancements, along with the optimisation of the shape and material of the cylinder lock, improve both the performance and durability of the engine. As a result, the flat power technology maintains the maximum output from around 5,500 rpm for brisk acceleration.

The i30 Sedan N’s flat power engine is mated with an 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission (DCT). With N Grin Shift (NGS), the boost pressure increases, temporarily enhancing output up to 213kW. As a result, i30 Sedan N achieves a top speed of 250 km/h and runs 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

Performance is underpinned by N Corner Carving Differential (e-LSD, electronic Limited Slip Differential), Variable Exhaust Valve System and Launch Control. For DCT models, N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) are provided as standard features to maximise driving pleasure.

Brakes measure 360mm and are equipped with high-friction material pads to ensure best-in-class braking performance for high-performance vehicles. Furthermore, a cooling hole is applied to the dust cover along with a brake air guide structure to improve cooling efficiency and the area is also optimised to vent heat from braking friction.

For the first time ever in a Hyundai, i30 Sedan N applies an integrated drive axle (IDA), inspired by technology used in WRC rally cars. By integrating drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing, weight reduction of 1.7kg enables a ‘lighter and stronger’ car. This is also beneficial in terms of withstanding extreme lateral g-force.

By integrating the intake duct and air cleaner in the intake compartment, i30 Sedan N’s engine response is sharpened while the intake system’s weight is reduced, and suction pressure reduced by about 10 percent or more. The shape of the powertrain mount is optimised to improve integration of movement between the powertrain and the body while driving and increase handling responsiveness.

In addition, Hyundai has applied for the first time a dual compound insulator to the front suspension. This, together with the dual compound trailing arm bush achieves optimal performance in ride and handling as well as noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) by separating front/rear and left/right characteristics.

Outside, the Sedan N’s front fascia takes inspiration from the a driver’s race helmet with the familiar lower N red lip around the body.

The wing rear spoiler, along with rear diffuser, help control airflow to support optimal aerodynamic performance. In addition, an inverted triangle type N-only reflector and dual single muffler tip, reminiscent of a Formula 1 car, neatly finish i30 Sedan N’s high-performance image.

The N-specific interior neatly conveys the N family look with the application of N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, shifter, seats, door scuff panels and metal pedals.

On the steering wheel with paddle shifters, the NGS button (DCT only) that raises power by 7kW for up to 20 seconds and two N buttons that set the desired drive mode are arranged to suit the driver’s preference. Driving modes can be customised and matched to each button in various combinations to maximise i30 Sedan N’s fun driving spirit.

The N seat has reinforced bolsters, so that even if strong lateral acceleration occurs during sharp cornering, it supports the upper and lower body to maintain a stable driving posture. In addition, an optional N bucket seat with N emblem lighting has a position that is lower by 10mm compared to the basic specification, designed for customers who pursue high-performance drivability.

The N light bucket seat reduces the seat back thickness by 50mm compared to the base model, further highlighting best-in-class rear seat roominess and practicality

Inside, the i30 Sedan N’s infotainment system is equipped with a graphic interface dedicated to N, so driving enthusiasts can intuitively enjoy the car’s dynamic performance.

Information needed for high-performance circuit driving, such as oil and coolant temperatures, torque and turbo pressure, which are difficult to check in most cars, is displayed in numbers on the cluster so that the driver can feel more engaged with i30 Sedan N’s performance.

In addition, the lap timer, a high-performance dedicated infotainment function, measures the time it takes to drive a lap on the racetrack and the ‘N Track Map’ records the driver’s location and movement on the circuit in real time. This allows the driver to record their performance without the need for additional specialised equipment and helps them analyse and improve on their performance.

In Korea, Hyundai Motor also is releasing the ‘Hyundai N’ app for high-performance N customers. The app allows users who join the Bluelink (Connected Car Service) to conveniently browse the high-performance infotainment functions of the i30 Sedan N on personal smartphones and tablets. By providing analysis functions based on G-Force, RPM, torque output and lap time, it helps drivers to improve their driving skills in an easy, fun way.

Hyundai plans to expand the function of the Hyundai N app so that it can be used not only by customers who purchase i30 Sedan N with Bluelink, but also by customers who have an existing N vehicle.

In addition, it is expected that more customers with high-performance N models will be able to enjoy racetrack driving as if it were a game by applying a ranking system for each circuit in Korea that allows comparison of an N customer’s records with those of others.