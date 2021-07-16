Alfa Romeo revises Stelvio lineup

Alfa Romeo have completed the lineup for the Stelvio SUV in Australia with the release of a upper-level ‘Veloce’ variant and improvements across the board.

Along with the Giulia sedan range, the lineup of Stelvio variants now offers Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that includes Traffic Sign Recognition, with intelligent speed control, Active Blind Spot Assist, Driver Attention Assist, Auto High Beam Assist and Active Cruise Control.

“We’re excited to see the cutting-edge technology introduced across the entire Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV range at a competitive price point,” said Andre Scott, Head of Product and Marketing for Alfa Romeo.

New Stelvio Veloce started arriving in Australian dealerships in June.

The 2021 Stelvio lineup numbers four variants, starting with the base model which will not be in dealerships, but will be available by customer order. Above this sits the Sport and new Veloce, which is essentially a rebadged Stelvio Ti. The Quadrofoglio remains the premium variant.

According to Alfa Romeo, the Stelvio Veloce combines the best of both worlds, blending sports styling with comfort and elegance.

The Veloce’s drivetrain is the same as the base model and Sport variants – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission – but in the Veloce, this has been tuned to produce more power and torque for new maximums of 206kW and 400Nm. Alfa Romeo’s own ‘Q4’ on-demand all-wheel drive system is unchanged.

Upgrades on the Veloce over the Stelvio Sport include a ‘Q2’ LSD, active suspension, upgraded brakes and 20-inch alloys. Styling changes include a Veloce body kit and body-coloured wheelarch trim.

Stelvio Sport pictured was launched earlier this year and has now been joined by the Veloce.

A hands-free power tailgate is standard, while interior upgrades include heating on the rear seats, 8-way power adjustment for both front seats, leather-trimmed dash and doorcards, ambient interior lighting and a 10-speaker sound system.

Features shared with the Sport include side-rear and rear privacy glass, an 8.8-inch centre console touchscreen, wireless phone charging, aluminium dash and pedal trim, heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel and anti-theft alarm.

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems have been applied to both the Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV.

Priced from $78,950, the Stelvio Veloce carries a $9,000 premium over the Stelvio Sport but is a full $68,000 cheaper than the range-topping Quadrifoglio. The by-customer-order-only base Stelvio remains the cheapest entry into Alfa Romeo SUV ownership at $64,950.

