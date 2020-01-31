How safe is Mazda’s all-new CX-30?

ANCAP has awarded Mazda’s all-new CX-30 SUV a five-star safety rating, along with an almost perfect adult occupancy protection score.

BEFORE MAZDA’S NEW CX-30 small-to-medium size SUV goes on sale in Australia, local vehicle safety authority ANCAP has announced its official crash test ratings.

Out of its possible top five stars, ANCAP has awarded the Mazda CX-30 a full five-star rating. Individual scoring for criteria such as adult and child occupancy protection also recorded excellent marks.

Adult occupancy scored 99 per cent, the highest recording of any vehicle tested thus far by ANCAP. Child occupany scored 88 per cent, vulnerable road user protection (the usually lower pedestrian and cyclist protection) a commendable 80 per cent, and safety assist technology 77 per cent.

ANCAP chief executive James Goodwin commended the CX30’s structural integrity and most of its active safety systems (such as AEB), however, did make note of the CX-30 lane-keeping assist system which although effective in most scenarios, did not assist in “critical emergency lane keeping scenarios.”

“The Mazda CX-30 achieved the highest Adult Occupant Protection score we’ve recorded to date with an impressive score of 99%,” he said.

“It performed exceptionally well across the range of destructive crash tests including the full width, side impact, oblique pole and whiplash tests. Only minor reductions were seen for potential injury risk to the lower legs in the frontal offset test.”

“The physical protection offered to child occupants was also strong, and our assessment showed a range of common child restraints could be safely accommodated.”

“Autonomous emergency braking performance was good with vehicle-to-vehicle collisions avoided or mitigated across higher-speed scenarios. Active lane keep assist functionality also showed areas of good performance however the system does not have the capability to intervene in more critical emergency lane keeping scenarios.”

The Mazda CX-30 goes on sale from $29,990 plus on-road costs next month (February 2020) in a multitude of variants costing up to $43,490 with the full kit and caboodle. It fits into the showroom as an SUV sized between the small CX-3 and medium CX-5.

You can read our full Mazda CX-30 review next month.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).