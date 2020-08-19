Genesis GV80 from $90k to take on luxury SUVs

Genesis will launch its first SUV in Australia plum full of kit.

Genesis has revealed pricing for its inaugural SUV which will target German powerhouses such as the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7 at a price starting under $100k.

The Genesis GV80 will land soon with five and seven-seat options, a number of drivetrain layouts, and keen pricing, joining the G70 and G80 which have already cemented the South Korean brand’s status in Australia as a second Asian luxury brand beside Lexus.

Kicking off the GV80 lineup will be the 2.5T at $90,600 plus on-roads. The 2.5-litre turbo four (224kW/422Nm) is fitted with standard equipment including 20-inch alloys, leather upholstery, 12-way electric seats with heating and ventilation up front, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment, 12-inch driver’s display, sat nav with augment reality function, remote start and keyless entry, 21-speaker sound system, electric tailgate, wireless phone charging and more.

Standard safety includes 10 airbags, AEB with turning, lane change and evasive steering assist, lane departure warning and steering assist, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and plenty more.

Adding $5000 brings all-wheel drive over the rear-wheel-drive 2.5T. All other models are also AWD.

At $103,600 plus on-roads is the GV80 3.0D, powered by a more powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel (204kW/588Nm) which gets larger 22-inch alloys. The top of the tree is the GV80 3.5T, powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol producing 279kW and 530Nm.

Cost option Luxury Pack can be added to any model for $10,000, bringing quilted Nappa leather, suede cabin material trimming, triple-zone climate control, 3D function for things like augmented navigation, remote parking assist, heated and ventilated second-row and heated steering wheel, among others.

Undoubtedly, Genesis is going hard to stake sales in the premium SUV segment, a market where it can gain the bulk of its sales.

The Genesis GV80 launches in Australia in October this year.

2021 Genesis GV80 pricing Australia:

GV80 2.5T RWD – $90,600 plus on-roads

GV80 2.5T AWD – $95,600 plus on-roads

GV80 3.0D AWD – $103,600 plus on-roads

GV80 3.5T AWD – $108,600 plus on-roads

