Full-size Ford Bronco image leak

It seems there’s a leaky ship at Ford, with images of the full-size Bronco leaking just after the Ford Bronco Sport.

NOT LONG after we reported leaked images of the baby, soft-roading Ford Bronco Sport, an image of the full-size Ford Bronco landed in our inbox.

This time, the alleged leak comes courtesy of the Full Size Bronco forum, showing the proper body-on-frame four-wheel drive sitting in a warehouse. Unlike the Bronco Sport, the full-size Bronco sits on a development of the Ford Ranger platform, with testing mules spotted testing in Australia, though Ford Australia says it is not for our market.

While the image of the four-door model does seem to line-up with spy shots, we’re not entirely convinced that it isn’t a doctored image. The below, however, looks more like a design model that car companies would use, showing a two-door version that seems to be in the works. This image also lobbed into the forum.

It’s likely the new Bronco will be available with the same engine the Ranger will run in the US, which is a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder. But, Ford has also said it’ll be slotting hybrid powertrains into SUVs and road cars going forward, and the Bronco is on that list, as is F-150 and Mustang.

It is expected that the Bronco will tout some serious off-road cred and battle directly with the Jeep Wrangler, and the model in these leaked images looks like it might compete directly with the Wrangler Rubicon.

Ford president of global markets Jim Farley says, “Ford helped start the off-road phenomenon and has majored in off-road capability for decades – from the Bronco to the Raptor. Now, we’re ready to reclaim our rightful place as the off-road vehicle leader.”

Like the Bronco Sport leak, the images are not official and final specs and details are yet to be announced, with the Bronco’s launch coming later this year.

