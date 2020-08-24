Ford Raptor ponies up with new V8 power

Ford’s F Truck Raptor is apparently getting V8 power to take on the Hellcat-mad RAM TRX.

The battle of the heavy-weight pickup trucks is becoming deliciously ludicrous with Ford reportedly preparing a V8 Raptor that will outpower the upcoming RAM 1500 TRX.

As we reported last week, RAM has confirmed it will produce the TRX later this year, placing its 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Hellcat engine upfront for a total output of 523kW and 881Nm. It’s sledgehammer power for a ute and has been suitably tailored to crush sand dunes just like Trophy Trucks.

And in comparison to the current Ford F-150 Raptor, which gets a turbocharged V6, the TRX “destroy Raptors,” at least that’s what the head of RAM North America said as the car was unveiled online.

Well, it might not destroy the next-gen Raptor, with a Ford insider reportedly telling a The Drive that Ford is putting a tuned version of the supercharged 5.2-litre Ford V8 found in the Mustang GT500, into the Raptor. Ford caught wind that RAM was sourcing the Hellcat motor a while ago, and so they looked to their pinnacle pony car for inspiration.

“Honestly, we had to counter Ram once we knew they installed the Hellcat engine in the 1500 TRX (pictured above),” the Ford source said.

That will give the 14th-gen Raptor some serious shove, with the report suggesting an output of 562kW and 847Nm. More power, but a little less torque. It is also suggested that the 3.5-litre V6 will continue on, which would make sense given the V8 will likely add considerably to the price of the Raptor.

Get new car reviews like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).