What is Lexus Encore Platinum?

21 Aug 2020 Practical Motoring
We walk through the introduction of Lexus Encore and Lexus Encore Platinum, the brand’s newest personalised service for customers.

Included as standard on Lexus LX, LC and LS models, as well as the high-performance RCF coupe and GSF sedan, this modern-day customer-care package may not go to the extremes of the ‘Encore’ original – booking international holidays and accessing priority parking at the Sydney Opera House, for example – but ‘Encore Platinum’ maintains its flavour.

Read more about Lexus Encore and the brand’s 30th Anniversary Celebrations here. 

