2020 Ford Ranger XL and XLT get loaded up

Ford has updated 2020 Ranger models with special packs for XL and XLT models.

Ford has revealed an upgraded Fully Loaded pack for its XLT ute, along with toughened XL Special Edition and revisions elsewhere in the range.

Included in the updates is the very new Ford Pass Connect system.

The XL Special Edition adds to the basic 4×4 XL grade with a factory Ford bullbar, LED light bar and snorkel air intake, feeding the 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel engine which comes standard. Pricing for the package is $49,990 driveaway.

The XLT Fully Loaded blings up the mid-grade dual-cab 4×4 adding larger black 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, leather trim interior and semi-automatic parallel parking. Although the standard-fit engine is the 3.2L, the XLT Fully Loaded can be had with the newer 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mated to a 10-speed auto, the Fully Loaded pack itself adding $1500 to the XLT’s base prices. Full pricing is below.

These two special editions join an updated Ranger range, which includes the new connected FordPass system on all models.

In addition, 4×4 XL models can now be optioned with the Heavy-Duty Pack and spray-in tub liner. The heavy-duty pack is available on Single Cab, Super Cab and Double Cab bodies at a cost of $1600 – $2000. Additions from the pack are heavy-duty suspension components, 17-inch black alloys with Continental ContiCrossContanct all-terrain tyres, black side steps and a reversing camera for cab-chassis models.

Meanwhile, the XLS receives new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Newly appointed President and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand, Andrew Birkic is excited to introduce the updated range, particularly given he previously managed the Ford Ranger program.

“Ranger has been designed and engineered in Australia, and our harsh continent is an ideal place to develop, test and test again to ensure Ranger meets the Tough Done Smarter mantra,” he said.

“We’re working hard to ensure that tradies and their teams across the country, and businesses pushing to get back on their feet, have the right equipment and support to get on with what matters to them most.”

Full pricing for Ranger XL / XLS / XLT:

Ranger 4×2 Price 4×2 XL Single C/C 2.2L Low Rider MT $29,190 4×2 XL Single C/C 2.2L Hi-Rider AT $34,890 4×2 XL Super C/C 2.2L Hi-Rider AT $37,390 4×2 XL Double C/C 2.2L Hi-Rider AT $39,390 4×2 XL Double P/up 2.2L Hi-Rider AT $40,790 4×2 XLT Double P/up 3.2L Hi-Rider AT $51,540 4×2 XLT Double P/up 2.0L Bi-Turbo Hi-Rider AT $53,040 Ranger 4×4 4×4 XL Single C/C 3.2L MT $43,090 4×4 XL Single C/C 3.2L AT $45,290 4×4 XL Super C/C 3.2L MT $45,590 4×4 XL Super C/C 3.2L AT $47,790 4×4 XL Super P/up 3.2L AT $49,190 4×4 XL Double C/C 2.2L AT $47,290 4×4 XL Double P/up 2.2L AT $48,690 4×4 XL Double C/C 3.2L MT $47,590 4×4 XL Double C/C 3.2L AT $49,790 4×4 XL Double P/up 3.2L MT $48,990 4×4 XL Double P/up 3.2L AT $51,190 4×4 XLS Double P/up 3.2L MT $50,290 4×4 XLS Double P/up 3.2L AT $52,490 4×4 Sport Double P/up 3.2L MT $53,540 4×4 Sport Double P/up 3.2L AT $55,740 4×4 XLT Super P/up 3.2L AT $57,440 4×4 XLT Super P/up Bi-Turbo AT $58,940 4×4 XLT Double P/up 3.2L MT $57,240 4×4 XLT Double P/up 3.2L AT $59,440 4×4 XLT Double P/up Bi-Turbo AT $60,940 Ranger XL/XLS/XLT Options Prestige Paint $650 Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (XL / XLS – Double Cab P/U only) (new) $800 XL Heavy-Duty Suspension $500 XL 4×4 17-inch Continental A/T Tyres (new) $500 XL 4×4 Single Cab Chassis Heavy-Duty Pack: (new) $1,600 Heavy Duty Suspension 17-inch black finish steel wheels Continental A/T Tyres Solid wheel nuts Rear camera accessory XL 4×4 Super Cab/Double Cab Chassis Heavy-Duty Pack: (new) $2,000 Heavy Duty Suspension 17-inch black finish steel wheels, solid wheel nuts Continental A/T Tyres Black side steps Rear camera accessory XL 4×4 Double Cab Pick-up Heavy-Duty Pack: (new) $1,600 Heavy Duty Suspension 17-inch black finish steel wheels, solid wheel nuts Continental A/T Tyres Black side steps (N.B. Rear camera already standard) XLS Premium Pack $1,500 Chrome grille and door handles SYNC 3 with built-in satellite navigation DAB+ Digital Radio Dual-zone Climate Control Smart Keyless Entry with Push-button start Dual 4.2-inch instrument cluster 17-inch black finish Alloy Wheels for Ranger XLS (new) $750 Tough Bed Spray-in Bedliner (Sport/XLT – Double Cab P/U only) (new) $300 XLT Tech Pack $800 Adaptive Cruise Control Semi-automatic Park Assist XLT Leather-Accented Seats $1,500 18-inch Black alloy wheels for XLT $750

