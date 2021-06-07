Fiat to sell only electric cars

Fiat announces that it will sell only battery-electric cars from 2030.

“Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat,” revealed boss Oliver Francois.

“It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project.”

Fiat has not confirmed any of the new cars, but has hinted that this upcoming all-electric product push will see the brand remain in its core small car segments.

The announcement by Francois was made in the company of famed architect Stefano Boeri, and the pair used their appearance together to discuss ‘urban mobility’ and the positive impact electric cars can have on air quality in cities.

The work of architects like Boeri will be essential if electric cars are to see mass adoption in built-up environments, says Fiat, pointing to the need for apartment buildings built with private car charging points, and also the adaptation of existing buildings.

“When we consider that cities are responsible for more than 70 per cent of CO2 emissions, which are at the root of global warming and the emissions of pollutants that endanger our health, it is clear that cities are where we most need to change,” explained Boeri.

Via Autodaily