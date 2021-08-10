Ferrari ride-on is super cool but costs $150,000

Ferrari has released a very limited edition ride-on for kids based on the Testa Rossa J, but it’s not your typical toy car.

Ferrari’s three-quarter scale 250 Testa Rossa racer is made for kids but costs as much as a second hand prancing horse.

The Italian maker partnered with The Little Car Company, which has previously made a $50k Bugatti ride-on, to produce the unique vehicle. It’s based on the 1957 car and includes era-spec parts from the likes of Brembo, PIrelli and Bilstein, and has even been test rdiven and tuned by Ferrari test drivers.

The cost for an extensive toy car that can hit a top speed of 60km/h is a whopping $150,000. And with a 90-kay driving range form the electric battery you’d want a decent estate to drive it around.

The Ferrari replica was built starting with digital replications of the car’s original drawings and with a template to work towards, The Little Car Company then set its team of panel-beaters to hammer the car’s bodywork out of aluminium.

Ferrari says the Testa Rossa J retains the same steering and suspension geometry as the original 250, which it claims offers “authentic handling.”

The interior was pieced together with the same level of details, specific to the era in many ways. The single bench seat (which can accomodate an adult and a teenager) features the same piping as the original Testa Rossa, and is trimmed using the same leather found in Ferrari’s current cars. The toy’s pedal box was lifted from the F8 Tributo supercar, while the wooden steering wheel was sourced from Nardi, which is the same company that Ferrari used back in 1957 when sourcing a wheel for the original 250 Testa Rossa.