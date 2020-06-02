Facelifted Audi TT RS rejoins Australia before final departure

The red hot Audi TT RS coupe is back.

Audi’s facelifted TT RS will land in Australia next month, as the hottest TT you can buy begins to mark the end of its era.

Based on the third-generation TT, the RS packs a 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder punch under the bonnet, bringing peak output to 294kW and 480Nm, sent to all-four wheels (‘Quattro’) via a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. The standing start to 100km/h is dispatched in just 3.7 seconds.

Pricing for the new, fuller packed variant starts at $134,900 before on-roads, almost $2500 cheaper than the model before, with the MY20 model re-joining Audi Australia’s lineup after a short hiatus.

An additional $6500 worth of value is apparently included over its predecessor, according to Audi. The 2020 TT RS comes packed with a leather interior on sports seats, 12.3-inch virtual cockpit for the driver, sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, Bang & Olufsen sound system, automatic Matrix LED headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, reversing camera, parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring (helpful with the short rear pillars).

RS-specialty equipment includes sports suspension with adaptive damping, 370mm front dis brakes with eight-piston callipers, sports exhaust, and a rear spoiler.

The five-pot pocket rocket has always been a popular flagship for the TT range but this will be the last TT RS before the coupe goes electric.

“The TT RS Coupé exudes our rich Audi brand heritage,” says Audi Australia product planning and pricing director, Shawn Ticehurst.

“The iconic Audi 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo is one of the most celebrated engines in motoring, and its combination of power and soundtrack provides a rare thrill for enthusiasts.

“Now with even more high-value features as standard, the Audi TT RS has never been more attractive.”

