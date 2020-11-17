Facelifted Audi SQ2 revealed

Audi’s facelifted SQ2 is the German brand’s hot SUV rival for the BMW X2 M35i and Mercedes-AMG GLA 35.

Arriving here mid-2021, the updated Audi SQ2 has been revealed in Europe over night.

It borrows much of the equipment from the standard Q2, such as the new grille, LED headlights and bumper redesign, plus rear LED taillights and a unique quad exhaust system.

Underneath the wheel arches are 18-inch alloys with 19-inch alloys available and adaptive dampers support the chassis. There are also tweaks such as gloss black on the grille and other trim elements.

Inside, the cabin features leather and Alcantara trim, a large 12.3-inch digital driver cockpit (Virtual Cockpit), 8.3-inch infotainment system, and plenty of Audi touches. Options include a Band & Olufsen sound system, panoramic sunroof, heated Nappa leather seats, Matrix LED headlights, unique allows and a wireless charging pad for phones; Australian spec is yet to be announced, though Audi has been stuffing everything into local models lately.

Underneath the bonnet, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol continues on, producing 221kW and 400Nm of torque, helping the hot crossover reach 100km/h from a standstill in under 5.0 seconds. The engine is attached to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive for optimum grip.

Further pricing and spec details will be announced closer to the model’s arrival in Australia.