Czinger 21C makes new lap record at Laguna Seca

Czinger has cut two seconds from the standing Laguna Seca record held by the McLaren Senna.

The US car brand with its 21C hypercar completed a lap of its home country circuit in a time of 1:24:44.

American driver Joel Miller steered the car on road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres and the results have been verified by GPS.

Miller said of the achievement: “You can feel what the car is doing in the steering wheel. What the powertrain is capable of doing is absolutely mind-blowing at maximum power. When setting the record at Laguna Seca, it was not by a little bit but a massive amount!”

Ewan Baldry, Czinger’s Chief Engineer, has also suggested that more records are on the horizon.

Czinger’s hypercar is a rival for the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Rimac. The production car is a way off, though, and is slated to launch in 2023. Differences of the concept to production vehicle are that it has been widened to a 2050mm width. The unusual 1+1 driver-ahead-of passenger seating arrangement remains, but after three years of testing on both road and track, engineers wanted a wider tyre for more mid-corner grip.