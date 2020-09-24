Wipe out: California to ban combustion engine cars

California plans to ban the sale of any car that produces emissions, including trucks.

Home to Silicon Valley, the LA Motor Show, Tesla, and millionaires and billionaires driving electric vehicles has vowed to ban all fossil fuel cars by 2025.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission-only by 2035, and the California Air Resources Board will begin developing regulations to mandate 100 per cent of sales of cars and trucks will be zero-emissions by 2035.

“Following the order, the California Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks are zero-emission by 2035,” says a statement from the Governor’s office.

Yes, this includes not just passenger cars but also heavy vehicles, though media statement goes on to explain this would be phased in ‘where feasible’.

“In addition, the Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles shall be 100 percent zero emission by 2045.”

It goes on to state that the ban of fossil fuel car sales will see “more than a 35 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an 80 percent improvement in oxides of nitrogen emissions from cars statewide.”

California reportedly produces around one per cent of the world’s global emissions, though there are also environmental concerns in the production of batteries and technology for fossil-fuelless vehicles which is not addressed.

The proposal will mean that owners of current petrol and diesel vehicles, and new vehicle built up until 2035, will be able to continue to drive and own those cars. The exectuvie order will also not prevent them from selling them.

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” said Newsom.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).