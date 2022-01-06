Bentley posts record sales in 2021 despite COVID

Bentayga SUV leads sales charge for Bentley, which heads into 2022 with optimism.

Bentley has revealed its sales figures for 2021, resulting in a bumper year for the luxury British brand with record deliveries of 14,695 cars globally for the year.

The figures mean Bentley has had two record years in a row – this time last year it announced sales of 11,206 deliveries, which was a new annual sales record.

Bentley’s sales growth of 31 per cent in 2021 is attributed to the continued success of the Bentayga SUV, now in its fifth year on sale and the recipient of a significant facelift last year. The model had its best year yet, and is now responsible for 40 per cent of all Bentley sales. The Hybrid version of the marque’s luxury SUV now accounts for one in five Bentayga deliveries.

The new Flying Spur had its first full year on sale and is expected to grow in 2022 with the introduction of a hybrid variant, while new derivatives, such as the Continental GT Speed, were also launched in 2021.

The Americas and China continue to dominate as Bentley’s most lucrative regions – 57 per cent of all Bentleys delivered in 2021 went to these markets. The UK accounted for a significant nine per cent of the marque’s sales in 2021 and growing by 14 per cent on 2020 figures.

“This is our second record sales year in the successive years and is a positive sign of our brand strength,” said Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark.