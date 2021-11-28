All-new 2022 Kia Niro Revealed

The second generation of Kia’s Niro has been unveiled in South Korea ahead of a 2022 launch in Australia.

Kia has revealed the all-new Niro at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with a focus on sustainability.

Using the latest ‘Opposites United’ design language and “inspiration from nature in design and the choice of color”, material, and finish, the appearance follows a somewhat similar look to the latest Sportage and the earlier Habaniro concept, with very slim headlights upfront that give it distinction in the Kia line-up.

This second-generation Niro is redesigned from the ground up, it will be available with HEV, PHEV and EV powertrains starting from next year. Australian details are yet to be specified but all three will go on sale here following the model’s arrival in 2022.

Kia also introduces a new ‘Greenzone Drive Mode’ which automatically switches the PHEV model in full EV mode when driving in defined ‘green zones such as schools and hospitals, and also regular locations such as the home and office.

“Kia continues to take steps towards a more sustainable future, inviting everyone to join the movement into the new mobility era,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. “The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains while it also fulfills the practical needs of customers.”

This statement is reinforced by the use of recycled materials inside the cabin. The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and BTX free paint (water-based paint which is free from benzene, toluene, and xylene isomers) is used on the door panels to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste.

The interior design uses an off-center dash with curvaceous lines, a two-spoke steering wheel, and high-gloss black elements for a polished look. The air vents are blended to mix into the twin screens rather than contrast with them, and there is ambient mood lighting around the cabin.

No further details have been released yet, but the all-new Niro will be on display at the Seoul Mobility Show and launch next year.