2023 Jaguar F-Pace PHEV range increased

Jaguar has updated its F-pace SUV and simplified trim levels, while the PHEV gets a bigger battery to take driving range to 65km.

Jaguar is streamlining its F-Pace range for what it refers to as the 2024 model year, while also introducing minor tech upgrades and efficiency improvements for the plug-in hybrid model.

By fitting a larger 19.2kWh battery pack, Jaguar has ensured that the F-Pace PHEV (not currently sold in Australia) can now achieve 65km of pure-electric driving, compared with the outgoing car’s 53km range. This drops the plug-in version into the 8 per cent Benefit-in-Kind tax bracket for buyers in the UK which brings savings (and thus incentive) to ownership.

Alongside the PHEV, the F-Pace continues to be offered with 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel and petrol motors with 150kW and 184kW respectively. There’s also the option of 3.0-litre straight-six diesel and petrol engines, with the former providing 221kW and the latter generating 295kW. As before, the thunderous, V8-powered F-Pace SVR heads the lineup with 404Kw.

Jaguar is simplifying its trim line-up for the 2024 model year F-Pace, with the 2.0-litre petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models available in three guises. The R-Dynamic S specification includes 19-inch alloys, a digital instrument panel, Amazon Alexa voice control and a Pivi Pro infotainment setup, which offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Wireless smartphone charging is bundled in too, along with a what3words navigation system and over-the-air update capability to improve software functionality during the car’s lifecycle. For additional cost, R-Dynamic SE Black trim gets 20-inch wheels, gloss black exterior trims and more standard equipment, such as an interactive driver display and black suede headlining. R-Dynamic HSE models receive additional kit and larger 21-inch alloys.

The 3.0-litre diesel F-Pace can only be ordered in the two higher trim levels, with the petrol-powered straight-six arriving with its own 400 Sport specification, including 22-inch wheels. The flagship SVR is also confined to a single model. The latest car news via Automotive Daily