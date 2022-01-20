2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ANCAP Safety Rating

The Mitsubishi Outlander scores a full five-star ANCAP rating that is up to date with the latest 2022 testing criteria.

Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has awarded the new Mitsubishi Outlander (with the 2.5-litre petrol engine) a full five-star safety rating. The testing was performed in ANCAP locally to the latest 2020-2022 protocols.

Helping it achieve full marks was a comprehensive active safety suite from the base model up and a centre airbag that minimises occupant collision in the far-side impact test. The Mitsubishi Outlander performed very well in the assessment area of Child Occupant Protection (COP), achieving the highest rating yet for the current standards at 92 per cent. Full points were awarded for the protection offered to child occupants in both dynamic tests, with high scores achieved in the other areas of this assessment.

Overall, the Mitsubishi Outlander performed well across all tests (results below).

“The new Outlander offers an excellent safety package and is a comprehensive offering,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg. “Mitsubishi has clearly prioritised the safety of both vehicle occupants and other road users in the new Outlander, and should be applauded for this 5 star result.”

Model tested: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 2.5-litre petrol



Airbags: Dual frontal, side chest-protecting, side head-protecting (curtain), centre airbag, and driver knee airbags standard on all variants.

Active safety systems as standard: Autonomous emergency braking (Car to Car, Vulnerable Road User and Junction Assist), lane support system with lane keep



assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW) and emergency lane keeping (ELK), advanced speed assistance system (SAS) and blind spot monitoring (BSM) are all standard.

Adult Occupant Protection: 83%

Child Occupant Protection: 92%

Vulnerable Road User Protection: 81%

Safety Assist: 83%

The full crash safety results can be viewed at ANCAP.