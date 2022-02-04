2022 Jaguar I-Pace gets Amazon Alexa and Black Pack

Jaguar receives upgrade for 2022 with new Amazon Alexa connectivity.

The Jaguar I-Pace will land in Australia with anew Black Pack styling upgrade and Amazon Alexa technology.

The ‘Premium Black Pack’ see the standard grille, window surrounds, door mirror caps and badges for black replacements while it rides on 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels with air suspension.

Australian pricing for the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace starts at $142,580 before on-road costs for the I-Pace SE, and $155,550 for the I-Pace HSE.

Key to upgrades in 2022 is a revised Pivi Pro infotainment system which adds Amazon Alexa as standard. This upgrade allows drivers to control the car’s navigation and music, check news and weather updates and connect to external smart devices with simple voice commands.

The system can also be linked to any Amazon-enabled device you have at home, and can be used to check things like the SUV’s battery charge level, remaining range and even whether the car’s doors are locked.

Buyers also get some other clever technology, such as a wireless smartphone charging pad beneath the centre console with enough space for two devices. The EV also has a built-in signal booster, which can help improve network reception in remote areas.

Nothing has changed mechanically on this updated version of the I-Pace. It features the same 90kWh battery pack and dual-motor powertrain, which develops 295kW and 696Nm of torque. Jaguar says that’s enough for a 0–100km/h time of 4.8 seconds and a maximum range of 470km.