2021 Subaru Outback ‘considerably upmarket’, pricing revealed

New Subaru Outback has better tech, premium appointments, improved drivetrain and towing, and a new look.

Subaru Australia has announced pricing and specification for its new generation Outback which will hit showrooms (and available to order online) from March this year.

Pricing for the simplified three-tier line-up starts at $39,990 plus on-roads. Although simplified for choice, Subaru says it is the most luxurious and well-equipped model in the stable: “Based on customer feedback, we’ve made a conscious decision to take Outback considerably upmarket, confirming its status as the flagship in the Subaru range,” said Subaru Australia GM, Blair Read.

“The aggressive rugged design, along with the suite of luxury features, technology, infotainment and safety inherent in every Outback will only add to its rock-solid reputation for value and whole-of-life costs.”

The new Outback is built on the latest Subaru Global Platform (SGP) that is safer than before, with a number of unique improvements. Unlike the previous generation Outback, no diesel drivetrain will be available, with only a 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder boxer engine fitted to every model. The new motor is improved, producing 138kW and 245Nm, mated exclusively to a CVT auto transmission. Unlike before, the transmission has a higher 8.1 ratio for improved acceleration and eight stepped gears, accessed via paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

As always, every model has all-wheel drive and is also equipped with dual-function X-Mode for off-road duties. Braked towing capacity is also the highest it has ever been for an Outback at 2000kg.

Inside is a revised cabin with more sophisticated materials and trims, including a large 11.6-inch digital display screen mounted vertically between the front two seats, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other applications. New for this generation, the Outback also incorporates an airbag underneath the front passenger’s seat which moves the occupant upwards in the event of a collision, helping to prevent the torso from slipping under the seat belt.

On the safety front, this new Outback is also the first Subaru to be designed to withstand collision impacts under new Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier (MPDB) testing. It is fitted with active safety via Subaru’s Eyesight and has a list of comprehensive aids, such as Lane Centring Function, Autonomous Emergency Steering, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition with Intelligent Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning with steering wheel vibration, Lane Departure Prevention, Pre-Collision Braking System with expanded support for collision avoidance at intersections, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB).

2021 Subaru Outback price and specs

Outback AWD

Base model Outback is priced at $39,990 plus on-roads.

Outback AWD Sport

The mid-spec Sport is priced at $44,490 plus on-roads. In addition to the base model is receives:

Water repellent sports seat trim

Heated front seats

Heated rear outboard seats

Front View Monitor (FVM)

Side View Monitor (SVM)

Black exterior highlights (exclusive to the Sport AWD variant)

Handsfree powered tailgate with memory height function

Roof rails with green highlights

Satellite navigation

Dark metallic finish for alloy wheels

Outback AWD Touring

The flagship Touring is priced at $47,790 plus on-roads. In addition to the Sport model is receives:

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with subwoofer and amplifier; CD player located in centre console box

sound system with subwoofer and amplifier; CD player located in centre console box Nappa leather-accented seat trim

Electric sunroof

Heated steering wheel

Silver roof rails, with integrated stowable cross bars

Gloss finish for alloy wheels

Subaru Australia says the new Outback will be available in dealers from March 2021.