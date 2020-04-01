2020 Mitsubishi Mirage priced from $14,990

A fresh look and some new tech bolster appeal for the Mitsubishi Mirage hatch.

MITSUBISHI’S FACELIFTED Mirage is now on sale, priced from $14,990 plus on-road costs.

The updated model, which adopts a new-look front based on the brand’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ design philosophy, is offered in two trims – base ES and top-grade LS.

The entry-model comes equipped with a five-speed manual transmission for the $14,990 +ORC/$16,490 driveaway pricing, costing $17,990 DA with a CVT auto. Powering the model is the same 1.2-litre petrol engine available as before, producing 57kW and 100Nm.

Standard equipment includes AEB and a new 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, making Mitsubishi’s only passenger-car model more appealing against rivals like the Kia Picanto. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, fabric trim upholstery and a reversing camera.

The top-spec LS costs $18,990 DA and adds 15-inch alloys, climate control, tinted windows, cruise control (non-adaptive), lane departure warning, foglights, and LED headlights with automatic highbeams. Two new paint colours, silver and yellow, are available without extra charge on the LS or cost $740 on the ES.

The updated 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage is on sale now.

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage pricing:

Mirage ES manual – $14,990 / $16,490 drive-away

Mirage ES CVT auto – $16,490 / $17,990 drive-away

MIrage LS CVT auto – $17,490 / $18,990 drive-away (metallic paint included)

