We help build a Nissan Navara Warrior

We help Premcar build a Nissan Navara Warrior, showing all of the changes and additions that go into making Nissan’s Ford Ranger Raptor rival.

THE NISSAN Navara Warrior starts life as a Navara N-Trek before it is sent to the Premcar factory on Melbourne’s northern fringe for an overhaul into a more rugged ute. We join the line at Premcar to help put together the parts on a Warrior and learn some more about this little slice of local automotive manufacturing.

