4x4

We help build a Nissan Navara Warrior

05 Mar 2020 Alex Rae
0 0 0
Video build a nissan navara warrior

We help Premcar build a Nissan Navara Warrior, showing all of the changes and additions that go into making Nissan’s Ford Ranger Raptor rival.

THE NISSAN Navara Warrior starts life as a Navara N-Trek before it is sent to the Premcar factory on Melbourne’s northern fringe for an overhaul into a more rugged ute. We join the line at Premcar to help put together the parts on a Warrior and learn some more about this little slice of local automotive manufacturing.

For more on the Nissan Navara Warrior, read our full review here.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free). 

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like

Audi A3 for Australia 2021

The new 2021 Audi A3 unveiled

March 4, 2020
0
MY20 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S Hatch.

Details: 2020 Subaru Impreza sedan and hatch Australia

February 27, 2020
0
Australia Ford Escape PHEV

Ford’s new Escape will arrive this year with electric hybrid option

February 25, 2020
1
Nissan leaf australia

Price vs perception: Is vanity killing EV sales?

February 18, 2020
1
Alex Rae

Alex Rae