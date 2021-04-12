Toyota Landcruiser to get 227kW/687Nm V6, leaked drawings

Toyota Landcruiser 300 Series reported to come with a new powerful V6 diesel turbo and Gazoo Racing off-road version.

Toyota’s new 300 Series Landcruiser is not far from being unveiled and the Japanese website Creative Trend has listed plenty of details and patent drawings on the model, claiming new engines and big changes are coming.

As known already, the V8 diesel twin-turbo currently available will be gone, with CT reporting it will be replaced by a smaller 3.3-litre V6 turbo diesel ‘F331-FTV’. Despite being smaller, it will produce a greater 227kW and 687Nm of torque compared to the out-going V8 with 200kW/650Nm. The grunt goes through a ten-speed auto to all four wheels including low-range for off-road.

Alongside the V6 diesel is said to be a petrol V6 from Lexus, the V35A-FTS. In non-hybrid twin-turbo form, it produces 309kW and 589Nm, and is set to be available in the Landcruiser later with hybrid technology.

There’s no doubt that Australia will opt for the turbo-diesel V6, we think.

The oiler comes with other advantages too, like the option for seven seats. In total, there will apparently be five variants available such as the top-spec Sahara, but also a new Gazoo Racing tinkered off-road models, the GR-S. This model will come with smaller alloys and larger off-road-focused rubber plus changes to the suspension and such. It reports that the Gazoo Racing four-wheel drive will have both petrol and diesel engine options.

Equipment available includes a new cabin design with up to a huge 12.3-inch digital screen, 3D terrain monitor for off-roading, and technology for safety such as AEB, adaptive cruise and lane-keeping assist with steering assist.

As with all rumours, the details are not confirmed by Toyota, but with the reveal coming up soon we won’t need to wait much longer.