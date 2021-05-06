Suzuki Jimny price surges, again

Suzuki’s popular small four-wheel-drive remains popular and gets more expensive.

Suzuki has raised pricing on its little off-roader by $2500 to start at $28,490 plus on-road costs as the Japanese carmaker says waiting times are getting no shorter, though that might change.

While never a high-volume import, the relatively cheap 4×4 Jimny is a cult icon that has always been in demand despite pricing increasing over the three years since it first went on sale for $23,990. How cheap and cheerful it was then.

In 2021, it now starts at $28,490 for the same five-speed manual 4×4 with proper low-range, ladder-frame chassis and 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The four-speed auto costs $29,990, up $2000.

Despite rising prices, the Suzuki Jimny is no more improved than when it first went on sale – a winning formula from the get go then. Standard is a petrol engine that’s hardly rousing but does the job fine with 75kW/130Nm, a tough four-wheel driveline and some mod cons inside like electric windows and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

For those who are feeling left out or pining for an affordable and capable fourby, there is the incoming Mahindra Thar which will be a little roomier inside thanks to its four-door layout. However, it should be competitively priced and potentially come with the option of both petrol and diesel drivetrains. And if you want a Suzuki there is good news, with the team hoping to secure extra units and reduce waiting time.