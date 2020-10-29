New Isuzu MU-X set for 2021

Isuzu’s new MU-X finally unveiled, and it looks like a welcome upgrade.

Isuzu has unveiled the second-generation MU-X in Thailand, showing a much improved seven-seat four-wheel drive which will bolster the model’s sales.

Arriving around 12 months after the new D-Max’s launch, we expect the MU-X will arrive in Australia next year, about 12 months from now.

Details remain light though we know that it’s unsurprisngly based on the same ladder-frame platform as the new D-Max but with acoil-sprung rear. It also comes packed with tech and safety upgrades. Expected will be the same, comprehensive IDAS safety suite fitted to the D-Max that saw it score a five-star ANCAP rating, including its centra airbag that sits between the front two seats.

The IDAS system will make the MU-X the best safety-equipped ute-based wagon on the market, and that will bolster Isuzu’s sales even further, the MU-X already the most popular choice in its segment since it went on sale here seven years ago.

Underneath the bonnet of the Thai-spec second-gen MU-X is a 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel producing 112kW and 350Nm. We don’t get that engine in our D-Max and expect the local D-Max’s new 3.0L to feature in the new MU-X here. That brings 140kW and 450Nm through a six-speed manual or auto transmission.

Inside, the itnerior is similar tot he new D-Max, though with some nicer appointments, perhaps focusing on the family values the MU-X carries. Central in the dash is the same new 9.0-inch infotinament system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Some other unique extras to the MU-X include large 20-inch alloys.

