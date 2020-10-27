New 2021 Nissan Navara teased

A new image of the upcoming Navara for Australia has been officially teased ahead of its unveiling soon.

Nissan Australia has teased the first good image of the upcoming Nissan Navara – though it remains fairly disguised.

Due to be unveiled here on November 5, the teaser looks to confirm that the facelift update will be the same an the original image leak of the facelifted Nissan Navara/Frontier two weeks ago, and new shots last week that show what appears to be a new lifted-up model, with a blacked-out grille, arches, front bar and new alloy wheel design.

Posted on FormaCar, the images show what appears to be the facelifted Nissan Navara/Frontier that is scheduled to be shown this year, the latter Frontier model being the US’ mid-size ute version of the Navara. It clearly says on the models in these images ‘Frontier’.

To be noted, the Frontier is on a different platform, however, it is expected that both models will share the same or similar appearance for the next four years with the MY21 facelift until the next generation.

The heavy facelift will change the appearance of the Navara notably, thanks to the much larger front grille and squared headlights that echo styling cues of the Nissan Titan pickup truck.

In the US the Frontier is further equipped with a 3.8-litre petrol V6 producing around 230kW, but for Australia and some other markets, it is most likely the diesel 2.3-litre will carry on with around 140kW and 450Nm of torque on offer.

