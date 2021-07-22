Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Shortie joins MY21 range

Jeep adds new, permanent model to Wrangler lineup.

The popular Rubicon shortie is back, but this time for a long time. Now the permanent entry point to the wrangler range, the Rubicon two-door adds to the MY21 range from $64,490 exclusding on road costs.

It sits just before the Rubicon Unlimited four-door thatis priced from $69,950 and the most expensive model in the range. That model receives some further upgrades with equipment from the “Rubicon Luxury Package”. Upgrades include standard McKinley leather-trimmed seats with premium soft-touch trim on each door panel. Driver and passenger comfort is further elevated with standard heated front seats, which feature adjustable heat settings and heated steering wheel.

Begining the Wrangler 2021 range is the Night Eagle ($61,750) and Overland ($66,750).

Marketing and Communications Director for Jeep Australia, Tom Noble says: “The short-wheelbase Jeep Wrangler is a favourite for passionate off-road enthusiasts, and the limited-edition Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon attracted huge customer demand when it was introduced last year, resulting in the run being snapped up so quickly.”

“Defining what the iconic Jeep 4×4 is all about, giving the two-door Wrangler a permanent position in the 2021 line-up was a must, a true representation of the fun you can have behind the wheel of a Jeep.”

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler range is available for order now and deliveries expected in early Q4 2021.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ‘Shortie’ Specification and Features