2022 Nissan Qashqai confirmed for Australia

Nissan has confirmed the all-new 2022 Nissan Qashqai will arrive in Australia next year.

Following on from its introduction in Europe, the all-new Nissan Qashqai brings new styling and technology to the segment, including the V-Motion grille and “floating roof” design.

The third-generation model in Qashqai’s history, it a more ergonomic design inside thanks to a wheelbase which has increased by 19mm with the overall length increases 31mm. Its height is up 30mm and width has increased 29mm.

Outside, the front is headed by new slim full LED headlights with matrix headlamps and boomerang signature daylight running lights. On the rear lights, there’s also graduated ‘raindrop’ grain optics which create a 3D lighting effect and give a futuristic impression.

The new Qashqai will be available in 8 body colours with five two-tone combinations, creating 13 variations to choose from. The black roof option is available with Ivory White, a striking new Magnetic Blue, Fuji Sunset Red and Ceramic Grey, while there is also a Ceramic Grey roof option paired with a Pearl Black body colour.

The panoramic glass roof, a popular feature on previous-generation models, is retained and allows light to flood into the cabin.

Newly appointed local Managing Director Adam Paterson said: “With the launch of the first-generation Nissan Qashqai in 2006, Nissan pioneered the now incredibly popular C-SUV segment globally. Nissan Australia introduced the first-generation Qashqai, badged Dualis, in 2007 and the vehicle quickly became a best-seller in the Nissan range.

“Since that time, the Nissan Qashqai has become the second best-selling small SUV in Australia. Customers have loved the practicality offered by a small SUV coupled with the striking good looks and convenience features.

“The all-new Qashqai broke cover globally in early 2021. Immediately after its reveal, we saw Australian customers eagerly awaiting its local introduction. I am thrilled to confirm that the all-new Nissan Qashqai will be launched in Australia in early 2022 – we can’t wait.”

