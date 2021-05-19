All-new RAM 1500 arrives in Australia

RAM brings a significantly upgraded 1500 ute to the Australian market.

RAM’s newest generation pick-up truck is now available in Australia, bringing big tech upgrades, a mild hybrid engine, a new look, and a bump in price.

Sitting alongside the previous DS-generation 1500, the new DT-gen ute arrives over half a decade since the 1500 went on sale in Australia as a factory-backed, locally converted model. The soaring success of RAM’s 1500 over the last few years helped boon support to bring the newest generation here. Even if it has launched a little later than expected, it will likely score well with big ute buyers despite a starting price at $114,950 plus on-roads – the older DS model will start at under $100k.

It is the first mild-hybrid ute on sale in Australia, something which might seem unusual coming from an American brand, but it increases efficiency (which can’t be a bad thing with a V8 petrol engine under the bonnet) and boosts torque in certain applications.

The 5.7-litre Hemi V8 has a 48-volt integrated ‘eTorque’ mild-hybrid motor and 0.4kWh lithium-ion battery which is charged from the engine or conversely via the regenerative braking system when slowing. It adds 12kW and 176Nm of torque in short bursts, such as accelerating from a standstill, and the drivetrain’s final gear ratio is slightly different. The final output is a maximum 291kW and 556Nm. It also features cylinder deactivation for improving fuel consumption further, however, the hybrid system adds 41kg weight.

Added to this are euro-inspired grill blinds up front which can open or shut depending on requirements for cooling in the engine bay compared to aerodynamic gain, and new air suspension can lower the car 15mm. The end result is a drag coefficient of 0.357, matching some sports cars.

Heading off-road, the air suspension can raise the car a further 51mm at slow speeds from its normal position to help clear obstacles or change the loading height when stationary.

In the cabin is a large portrait-oriented screen measuring 12.0-inches (apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled) and Harman Kardon sound system with 10-inch subwoofer . A smaller digital display features in the driver’s cluster and like the DS 1500 the cabin is large, features leather seat upholstery with heating and ventilation, wide centre console armrest and storage, plenty of rear footwell space, and a panoramic sunroof.

New safety assistant systems also features in the new DT, including front collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and trailer sway assist.

2021 RAM DT prices (plus on-road costs):

RAM 1500 DT Laramie Crew Cab – $114,950

RAM 1500 DT Laramie Crew Cab RamBox – $119,900

RAM 1500 DT Limited Crew Cab RamBox Launch Edition – $139,950

RAM 1500 DT Limited Crew Cab RamBox – $139,950