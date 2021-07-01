All-new Isuzu MU-X on sale next month

Replacement for Isuzu’s popular MU-X will be in showrooms next month.

Isuzu has confirmed that the new-generation follow-up to its MU-X 4×4 wagon will go on sale August 2, almost one week after full pricing and specifications are released.

That leaves us with not much information to divulge, however, the model has already been revealed in Thailand where it is built and it brings all of the upgrades to tech, safety, drivetrain, and chassis that the new D-MAX ute (which it’s based on) delivers.

Inside is a large 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smaller digital display for the driver in the cluster, front and rear ventilation, and dual-zone climate control. The MU-X is further differentiated with some unique upholstery and elements around the cabin, owing to its seven-seat family-oriented use, though it should retain the same part-time four-wheel-drive system (with four low) and standard rear differential lock as the D-Max.

Unlike the D-MAX with its three-leaf rear, the MU-X gets a more compliant multi-link coil spring setup. We also anticipate that the MU-X will be auto-only.

Using the same safety tech as the D-MAX that received a five-star ANCAP rating, the MU-X should score well due to a centre airbag between the front occupants and plenty of modern safety systems like camera-based AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist and blind-spot monitoring, among others.

Bolstering Isuzu’s recent sales success the MU-X should help the manufacturer continue an upwards trajectory. According to the local Managing Director, Hiroyasu Sato, the model will feel upmarket in the segment and interest is already strong.

“Isuzu UTE Australia is very excited about the upcoming launch of the All-New Isuzu MU-X and we truly believe it will surpass expectations and offer a premium product replacement for the exceptionally-popular first-generation Isuzu MU-X,” said Sato.

“We’ve received unprecedented interest in this vehicle since announcing the pending arrival and we look forward to hearing how it is received amongst Australian motorists after its official unveiling on the 30th of July.”

Pricing and specifications to come.