Hybrid Hyundai Santa Fe confirmed for Australia

Hyundai will offer a hybrid rival to the Toyota Kluger in local showrooms next year.

Hyundai has confirmed the timing for its large hybrid Santa Fe, scheduled to arrive in showrooms in late 2021.

During media presentations yesterday for both its heavily updated Santa Fe and all-new Palisade seven-seat SUV, the South Korean brand’s local arm said that the new 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol electric-hybrid would soon hit roads and expand customer choice.

The model should provide comparable power and torque as the larger and less fuel economic petrol V6, thanks to a rear-mounted electric motor and the smaller motor powering the front wheels. Details yet to come include towing capacity, which is rated at 2500kg for regular models, exact power and torque output and fuel economy.

It will sit unrivalled on showroom floors until Toyota’s new Kluger Hybrid arrives, providing competition from another manufacturer making strong in-roads, and finding success, with hybrid-electric offerings.