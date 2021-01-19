Ford’s Bronco ute spin off slips out

Ford is going ute crazy, with another all-new ute model based on the Bronco seemingly in the works.

Ford has inadvertently (or likely purposefully) slipped sketches of its upcoming Bronco-based ute into a video: “How Innovative Design Led to the All-New Bronco and Bronco Sport“

The sketch was noticed by a user on the Bronco forum and it clearly looks like a lifestyle spinoff rather than a workhorse utility like the Ranger or F-Series. However, given the Bronco is one of the most capable standard four-wheel drives available, the new ute will understandably be well equipped for off-roading.

As we already know, the Bronco – while not available to Australians – is based on the Ford Ranger T6 platform, and it was even spotted testing here. The ute, which is unnamed thus far, or at least awaiting for speculative badging (we’re calling it the return of the Ranchero), will compete against the Jeep Gladiator, just like the Bronco competes against the Jeep Wrangler.

The images show it is a dual-cab and it will use the same body on frame platform with an extension to the wheelbase and/or rear. Again though, it is entirely possible that Ford Australia won’t put up a fight to bring the ute here, perhaps in the way the Bronco isn’t on the radar – though, with the popularity of utes on our, we hope it will.