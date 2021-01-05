4x44X4 Advice4x4 NewsCar AdviceCar News

How To: Towing

06 Jan 2021 Practical Motoring
0 0 0

Caravan and trailer towing is more difficult than normal driving, so in this video we quickly show you the tips to start towing safely.

Sponsored

Remember to take it slow and easy, and make sure you have adjusted your mirrors – you might even consider caravan towing mirrors if the trailer is large.

Extra caravan towing tips:

Unbraked towing: Most of the medium to large 4WDs can tow 750kg unbraked, but not always. Trailer brakes are a great idea for anything over 200kg, and especially if you’re going to tow offroad.

Trailer brakes: You need independent trailer brakes above 2000kg – that means overrun brakes are not permitted. The main reason for this is so you can control trailer sway, which is helped with Trailer Sway Control on our Ranger here.

Tow rating: A tow tongue may be double rated – this one can do 350kg, but invert some tongues and the rating drops to 250kg. This Ranger can also tow 3500kg braked, though some cars might be less.

Chains: Trailers up to 2500kg require just one chain, over 2500kg two, however double chains are always a good idea.

A few other rules: You can’t tow more than one trailer at a time, no passengers are allowed in trailers, learners are not allowed to tow, and for weights above 3500kg you need a 70mm ball (“normal” ones are 50mm) which is good up to 4500kg, and beyond that a pintle.

To learn more about how the Ford Ranger makes towing easier than you might think, click here

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

How to: Water Crossings

December 16, 2020
0

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X updated for 2021

November 25, 2020
0
80%

2020 Ford Escape review

November 13, 2020
1

Ford Everest BaseCamp and Sport return for 2021

November 12, 2020
0
Practical Motoring

Practical Motoring