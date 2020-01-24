2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary review

IN A NUTSHELL: Nissan celebrates its performance car hero’s 50th anniversary with a special edition, which feels a little more special but its age is telling.

Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary review

It’s a golden era for fans of Japanese performance cars. For the first time since 2002 all three of the country’s biggest nameplates – the Toyota Supra, Honda NSX and Nissan GT-R – are on sale at the same time.

The GT-R is the oldest of the trio, the current model has been on sale since 2009 in Australia, but also overall. In fact, it celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and Nissan celebrated by including this limited edition model with the MY20 updated range.

What Does The Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Cost And What Do You Get?

Nissan Australia has expanded its GT-R range for 2020 to five models, starting at $193,800 (plus ORCs) for the Premium and stretching all the way to $247,000 for the Track Edition with Nismo interior.



The 50th Anniversary sits in the middle, priced from $209,300 plus on-road costs, and is based on the Premium Luxury trim line. Aside from all the performance components, the car comes equipped with keyless entry and ignition, navigation, unique alloy wheels, 11-speaker Bose sound system, reversing camera and a new two-tone leather trimmed interior. There’s a racing stripe that runs down the bonnet, roof and boot that is inspired by the GT-Rs that raced back in 1971, available in just three exterior colours – Super Silver, Ivory Pearl and Bayside Blue.

What’s The Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Interior Like?

There are some really sporty touches inside the GT-R – such as the carbon fibre trim on the centre console and the bright red, racing-style starter button – and the new two-tone leather trim looks nice. But the GT-R is starting to show its age inside in several areas. Nissan has been trying to make it a more comfortable and refined sports car for several years, including a major upgrade in 2017 that introduced a new infotainment system. Despite all that, it still doesn’t feel like a $200k car.

The switchgear is similar to what you find in the rest of the Nissan range circa-2009, cheap-looking plastic, which makes you question the value of the GT-R, especially as the price has increased significantly over its lifespan (it cost $155,800 in 2009).

Aside from the new grey two-tone leather and a small plaque on the centre console, there isn’t anything else in the cabin that really lets you know you’re in the 50th Anniversary special edition.