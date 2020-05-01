Incredible MAN off-road camper and Hamen dual-axle trailer are up for grabs.

SNAG YOURSELF a deal on this military-grade camper, built by Queensland’s SLR Motorhomes and based on the tough-as-concrete 2017 MAN TGM 16.290 4×4 Off Road Expedition Vehicle, which is being sold as part of a liquidation.

The extreme off-road 4×4 camper needs a new owner and comes complete with a hot shower, king-size bed, and full kitchen layout. There’s even an outdoor entertainment system. Don’t worry about power, either, as there are back up batteries, generators, and solar power panels.

The 9.0-metre-long rig is powered by a massive 6.9-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder diesel engine, producing 213kW at 2300rpm and 1150Nm at 1200-1750rpm. It’s mated to a ZF 12-speed transmission with a matching 5.01 diff ratio.

There is no doubt that this is the camper to survive an apocalypse, or the toughest Australian environments, with Michelin XZL military-grade tyres and a hydraulic winch with 20-tonnes of pulling power. And if a wheel does go flat, there’s an air compressor line on each corner to help with inflation – plus a 200kg spare wheel that’s accessed via its own electric winch system.

This particular camper has two front seats and a four-seat rear bench, the kind of setup you’d commonly see on mining sites. But all passengers are well catered for.

The hot water and cooktop in the kitchen are diesel-powered, there’s a Truma Aventa reverse-cycle air conditioner, microwave, 230L fridge, front-loading washing machine, 24-inch LCD TV, stereo for both inside and outdoor, plus a full outdoor kitchen.

There are two battery systems so you’ll likely never run out of juice. The first consists of four 6V AGM batteries at 450ah with a Projecta 50amp charger, Redarc 40amp solar charger, and Mastervolt inverter. The second system consists of a Mastervolt 360ah lithium battery connected to six 150-watt solar panels and 100ah charger. The battery systems provide power to LED lights in the cabin and awning, reading lights, TV, 240v power outlets, and work lamps.

When you’re finished working, you rest well, on either the king bed or one of four single beds (two bunks) in their own room.

Also up for grabs with the off-road camper is a matching 2019 Hamen Dual Axle Enclosed Trailer, which hooks onto the custom towbar with 4.5-tonne drop shank and 5000kg pintle hook.

The usual starting price on a similar setup without the trailer is from around $450,000, though Slattery, which is conducting the liquidation sale, is taking expressions of interest until 4pm AEST Thursday 11 June 2020.

The impressive rig can also be inspected Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm at Slattery Auctions QLD, 3/57 Hayward Street, Stafford QLD 4053.

More information including specifications and EOI can be found on Slattery Auctions.

