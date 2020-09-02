Race-ready Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport hits the track

Want to go racing? Porsche’s new GT4 Clubsport is now landing into the hands of enthusiastic racers.

Porsche Australia’s first race-ready GT4 Clubsport has been delivered to a customer who knows more than a thing or two about the German marque’s performance cars.

Dr. Mansoor Parker was given the keys to his GT4 Clubsport only recently and it’s the sixteenth Stuttgart sports car he has owned. However, this is the flying doctor’s (figuratively speaking) first track-day car. Referencing iconic road-going models such as the 911 GT3 and the Cayman GT4, Parker says that the lighter Clubsport (1320kg kerb mass) powered by a mid-engine 3.8-litre flat-six naturally-aspirated engine producing 313kW at a screaming 7800rpm and 425Nm of tyre-twisting torque, is approachable rather than punishing in its performance delivery on track.

“I’ve driven it on a few occasions and it is phenomenal, it really gives you a race-car like feel,” says Parker after testing his new track toy around Sydney Motorsport Park.

“It’s a transitional step-up from a Cayman GT4 or even a GT3, so if you can drive the standard version, you can easily drive this car and feel confident, as it is lightweight and offers not only immense grip but infinite adjustability.”

For reference, the Clubsport is aimed at both amateur and competition racers, available in ‘Trackday’ and ‘Competition’ spec, the latter eligible for entry into the Australian GT Championship GT4 Class, including the Bathurst 12 Hour held in January/February. Some of the modifications for the Clubsport include a fully integrated factory-welded roll cage to FIA Homologation standards, 380mm brakes, racing suspension, modified cockpit, and a race-ready engine producing 30kW more power than the previous Clubsport.

“It really is the best of both worlds, without driving something too intimidating or too expensive to maintain, you can literally take this to your local Porsche dealer to get serviced. I’m certainly having a lot of fun with it,” adds Parker.

The car is both a progressive step into track racing but also a fully-fledged entrant into highly competitive racing such as the local GT Championship (GT4 Class). While Porsche’s domestic hero series is the Carrera Cup and Sprint Challenge, both underpinned by 911 race cars, the 718 Cayman-based GT4 is picking up interest, with the Clubsport backed by Porsche parts and servicing Australia-wide, and a natural progression via Porsche’s own Track Experience certification program.

“While our Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series remain our focus domestically, we also see a place in the market for the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport as a track day car and GT4 race car,” says Head of Motorsport for Porsche Cars Australia, Troy Bundy.

“The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport is an ideal track day car for graduates of Level 5 of our Porsche Track Experience, who may be keen to do more track days and state-based racing before moving up the Porsche Motorsport pyramid into Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.”

