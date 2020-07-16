Powered up: 2021 MG ZST arriving soon

New MG ZST brings significant power upgrade and new technology to small SUV.

MG’s ZS small SUV will be joined by a new ZST variant later this year, the T signifying a substantial boost in power.

We expect it will land into a segment occupied by rivals such as the Mazda CX-30 and Nissan Qashqai, wearing an estimated price tag around $30k and touting significant upgrades over the standard ZS.

The existing ZS currently uses either a 1.0- or 1.5-litre engine to produce a mild 82 and 84kW respectively, but the incoming ZST introduces a 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor that produces a much more lively 120kW. The new engine should certainly improve driveability.

There will be two trim lines introduced for the ZST in Australia, and MG says that the model brings an “elevated stylish design, with a premium interior cabin, as well as the latest in technology, comfort and convenience.”

Indeed, the model looks sharper both inside and out, with LED headlights, nip and tuck outside plus nicer cabin trims and materials. The infotainment screen grows over two-inches to 10.1-inches on the diagonal, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Importantly, it also gains MG Pilot, which is a relatively sophisticated active driver safety assist package (read our review here). It has features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and 360-degree birdseye view cameras for parking.

Further details such as pricing and spec will be announced closer to its expected arrival in the next two months.

