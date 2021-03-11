Polestar coming to Australia this year

An all-new car brand will enter Australia this year, though it only sells electric vehicles.

Volvo sibling brand and electric vehicle-only manufacturer Polestar has confirmed it will launch locally later this year.

Owned by Chinese auto giant Geely (which owns Volvo), the EV maker is expanding on its current network in China, North America and Europe.

Already producing vehicles in right-hand drive for the UK, it will now expand into the Asia-Pacific market, including South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

The first model to be offered by Polestar in Australia will be the Polestar 2, the second model from Polestar following the sporty Polestar 1, and an electric fastback sedan. It will compete directly with the Tesla Model 3. It packs a 78kWh lithium-ion battery to power twin electric motors producing 300kW, 660Nm and delivers around 470km claimed driving range.

“The brand is gathering real momentum, and it is great to be expanding with Polestar 2 beyond our initial global markets in China, North America and Europe,” said CEO of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath.

“Specific roll-out timing is at an advanced planning stage and the recruitment of key individuals has begun,” added Nathan Forshaw, Polestar’s new head of the China and Asia Pacific regions.

“While we are growing rapidly, we are ensuring both our organisation and processes ensure a consistent and truly Polestar experience for our customers, wherever they are based.”