Polestar 2 priced from $60k in Australia

Polestar 2 will land in Australia from $59,990 but advanced safety systems are an extra.

Volvo’s electric offshoot Polestar has confirmed pricing of the new Polestar 2 range, the firm’s first fully-electric model to launch in Australia. Prices will start at a competitive $59,990 and go to $69,990 before on-road costs depending on which of the three trims available buyers select.

While the price is sharp and comparable to its direct rival the Tesla Model 3, key active safety systems are missing as standard, requiring optional packs. This allows Polestar to offer two of its models at a price that enables buyers to receive the NSW and Victorian government’s $3000 EV rebate.

As standard, the models come with autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane-keeping assist, eight airbags and speed-sign recognition. Missing are things like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring which are standard on most vehicles costing half as much. To add such tech requires the $5000 Pilot Pack (more below).

2022 Polestar 2 price:

Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor – $59,900 before on-road costs Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor – $64,900 before on-road costs Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor – $69,900 before on-road costs

2022 Polestar 2 packs:

The Pilot Pack costs $5000 and adds safety features such as adaptive cruise control and pilot assist, 360-degree surround-view camera, blind spot information system with steering support, cross-traffic alert with brake support, rear collision alert and Pixel LED headlights with LED front fog lights.

The Plus Pack costs $6000 and brings a full-length panoramic glass roof, premium Harman Kardon audio system with 13-speakers, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, Black Ash deco panels, fully electric heated front seats with memory, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel and heated wiper nozzles. The Plus Pack also includes a heat pump, which reduces the need to use valuable battery capacity to prepare and sustain the cabin climate.

The Performance Pack costs $8000 and is available for the Long range Dual motor variant only, and includes adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes, forged 20-inch alloy wheels, and signature ‘Swedish gold’ details inside and out.

2022 Polestar 2 performance and specs:

The base Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor ($59,900 before on-road costs) has a 64kWh battery providing up to 440km range and powering a single electric motor providing 165kW and 330Nm.

The base Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor ($64,900 before on-road costs) has a 78kWh battery providing up to 540km range and powering a single electric motor providing 170kW and 330Nm.

The base Polestar 2Long Range Dual Motor ($69,900 before on-road costs) has a 78kWh battery providing up to 480km range and powering a two electric motors providing 300kW and 660Nm. The Polestar 2 can’t match the Tesla Model 3’s outright sprinting ability, but with a 0-100km/h time of 4.7 seconds and a 205km/h top speed, its performance is more than enough.

Polestar models come with a five-year warranty plus complementary roadside assistance and fixed-price servicing for five years.