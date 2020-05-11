Online Auction: Mercedes AMG E63 with low kays

It’s not often you have the chance to buy one of the best performance sedans on the market for a bargain.

Sponsored

Merc’s AMG E63 is an absolute brawler of a performance sedan and it packs just as much luxury punch inside as it does going down the dragstrip.

Slattery Auctions is conducting an online auction of this vehicle commencing Friday 15 May.

The model is powered by Mercedes-AMG’s ubiquitous and immensely capable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 420kW at 6500rpm and 750Nm at 2250-5000rpm through a nine-speed automatic. All of that grunt is sent directly to all four wheels – a much-needed upgrade over the older rear-wheel E63 that wouldn’t have dealt so easily with that much torque and dished out 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Although it’s an AWD, the driveline’s 69 per cent rear-bias and a limited-slip differential are still a lot of fun to play with when in Sport mode. And in comfort mode everything calms down, meaning you can play the sensible banker during the weekly commute and have some fun on the weekend.

Inside, the car feels every bit the premium product you’d expect from the three-pointed star brand, with a full leather interior, Alcantara steering wheel, head up display on the windscreen, triple-zone climate control, heated and electric front seats, panoramic sunroof, and a huge digital display for the driver and infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You also get the latest safety assistants such as adaptive cruise control and automated steering.

The odo has registered 45,000 kays, meaning an average of about 20,000 kays per year, though it has a full service history, and servicing will be easily covered by the savings if you can grab this at a bargain price.

Interested buyers can inspect the E63 for sale from Monday to Friday, 8:30am until 4:30pm at Slattery’s site at 6-8 Waterview Close, Dandenong South in Victoria.

You can also bid online here, with the auction running for five days from 12pm AEST Friday 15 May until closing 9pm AEST Wednesday 20 May.