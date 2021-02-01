2022 Nissan Pathfinder teased just before full unveil

Nissan’s new seven-seat SUV contender is ready to be fully unveiled.

Nissan will soon reveal the next-generation Pathfinder, the follow-up to a model that is certainly getting along. And without a doubt, this new model looks set to significantly upgrade the stakes in its favour with a drastically restyled look and the latest technology.

From what we can see in the teaser video released by Nissan overnight it will be a much newer machine, touting a variation on Nissan’s V-Motion design language, including LED headlights that seem to be as narrow as the new Juke’s.

Around the back, we find a similar new appearance to that of the new X-Trail, with a taller, boxier stance. Also borrowed from the X-Trail, the new Pathfinder has its name across the rear liftgate. Will it even grow in size, ready to tackle the likes of the Hyundai Palisade? Only time will tell as details remain mum.

However, Nissan has also confirmed that the new Pathfinder will debut in the US February 4th (EST), and with the current model on sale since 2013, the new (presumably) seven-seater could not come fast enough. If it remains similar in stature it will tackle the likes of the Mazda CX-9, Kia Sorento, and Hyundai Santa Fe.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free)