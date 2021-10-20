Nissan Micra could become new electric hatchback

Nissan’s little hatch could be revived as an electric car.

Nissan is turning to its Alliance partner Renault to see if it’s worthwhile making a successor to the current Nissan Micra which is no longer for sale in Australia – but the car in question is all but certain to mark a switch to pure-electric power.

Speaking to Automotive Daily, Nissan’s European boss Guillaume Cartier said that the firm is not yet ready to commit to a Micra successor and admitted that it is investigating which Alliance resources might allow it to build such a car. “The core business today and tomorrow is crossover – Juke, Qashqai, X-Trail, Ariya, and the new car that we’ve spoken about [the Leaf-replacing crossover EV],” he said. “That’s already five cars. Then for each car we have to make sure that we have the depth – enough powertrains to match the volumes we have. We want to make sure that this core, in terms of volume per model, is increasing.