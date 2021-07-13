Nissan Leaf gets pedestrian safety sound “Canto”
Nissan has added a new pedestrian alert sound to the Leaf electric vehicle.
Whisper quiet, particularly around car parks, electric vehicles need more than the sound of tyres rolling on the ground to alert pedestrians and cyclists that they are coming. For Nissan, the answer is ‘Canto’.
A new pedestrian alert sound which Nissan first flagged it was developing in 2017, Canto increases the safety of the Leaf and Leaf+.
Updated for the 2021 model, the Nissan Leaf will feature the new sound generator which provides an audible warning to passers-by. The sound itself is said to mimic that of a combustion engine and is the work of engineers in Nissan’s home country Japan.
Sound generators on electric cars are not terribly new and have become mandatory on new EVs hitting the market.
Nissan Europe’s vice-president for product planning, Marco Fioravanti says: “Customer safety is paramount, not only for those behind the wheel but those surrounding the car as well.”
“As the world becomes more and more electrified, this sound will soon become part of the soundscape of our roads as Nissan’s signature EV sound, moving us closer to our goal of a zero-fatality driving experience.”