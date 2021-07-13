Nissan Leaf gets pedestrian safety sound “Canto”

Nissan has added a new pedestrian alert sound to the Leaf electric vehicle.

Whisper quiet, particularly around car parks, electric vehicles need more than the sound of tyres rolling on the ground to alert pedestrians and cyclists that they are coming. For Nissan, the answer is ‘Canto’.

A new pedestrian alert sound which Nissan first flagged it was developing in 2017, Canto increases the safety of the Leaf and Leaf+.

Updated for the 2021 model, the Nissan Leaf will feature the new sound generator which provides an audible warning to passers-by. The sound itself is said to mimic that of a combustion engine and is the work of engineers in Nissan’s home country Japan.